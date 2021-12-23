There is just over a week before the bells of the new year will toll and the January transfer window will be fully open for business again.

Agents will no doubt already be plotting a course for certain clients as they look to maximise their own earnings at the beginning of 2022.

Whilst it’s expected that tills will be ringing, in general terms the bulk of transfer business is done during the summer.

Some clubs are bound to be busier than others too, whether that be because replacements need to be secured because players are away on AFCON duty or others are coming to the end of their current deals.

Ralf Rangnick could well be looking to ship some fringe players out and streamline his Manchester United squad.

In fact, there are big changes already confirmed at Old Trafford as soon as January 1 comes around, however, they don’t relate to the playing squad.

Supporters could well be pleased that, finally, there will be a safe standing area in place at the ground and ready to be used for the first time in the fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 3.

Obviously first game at OT where fans can legally stand under the trial launched on Jan 1. The barriers are already there. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 23, 2021

BBC Sport journalist, Simon Stone, noted on his official Twitter account on Thursday morning that barrier seats had been installed at the ground.

Having such areas at grounds in the Premier League have been a long time coming, and it will be interesting to see how much the atmosphere changes as a result.