Chelsea are said to be considering Barcelona defender Sergino Dest ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blues are without Ben Chilwell for the foreseeable future after the England international tore his ACL last month.

And as they search for potential cover, it seems Barca full-back Dest could be an option.

Dest has struggled with injury of late, and Xavi Hernandez has said he will get more of an opportunity, but the USA international has struggled under his new boss so far.

The full-back has struggled defensively and doesn’t show the direct and pacey aspects Xavi asks from wingers when playing further up.

That has led to transfer rumours ahead of this summer, especially given Barca’s need to offload players.

And according to the Express, Chelsea are considering Dest, who is an attacking full-back, much like Chilwell, as a potential option.

They are not alone in their interest, though, with talk Bayern Munich could be interested.

Given his attributed, Dest could fit in comfortably at Chelsea, but the big question is whether the Blues would be willing to spend a considerable amount just for cover.

Come the start of next season, Chilwell will have returned to action and he will be a guaranteed starter again.

A loan option may be a better one if Chelsea can find that possibility, but it is very unlikely Barcelona would consider a loan deal for Dest as they search for money amid a financial crisis and a La Liga salary cap issue.