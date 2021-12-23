With only a few months left of his tenure at Liverpool, it would appear that Michael Edwards wants to go out with a bang.

Over the course of his reign as the Reds’ recruitment chief, Edwards has consistently bought and sold well, and it could be argued that Liverpool’s recent successes are as much down to him as they are to Jurgen Klopp and the other members of his backroom staff.

As of the current moment, his loss can’t accurately be measured, though it will be seen after the summer via the quality of players that the club are able to buy and the profits they’re able to make in sales.

Leaving a parting gift for the club, for want of a better term, would be an appropriate way for Edwards to bow out.

To that end, Football Insider have quoted sources in Germany as suggesting that Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been earmarked as Edwards’ next target.

However, the Bundesliga giant, who clearly rate the England international very highly, have got other ideas.

Per the same report, Dortmund appear willing to sign Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, 16, in order to keep Jude at Signal Iduna Park.

It’s a bold move from the German side, particularly given that they could lose Erling Haaland in the summer if any other clubs meet his buyout clause.

They surely can’t countenance losing two of their biggest stars in the same window, however, Edwards’ track record certainly gives Liverpool a fighting chance of success in their pursuit.