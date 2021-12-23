Emphatic stat shows how Tottenham are miles better under Antonio Conte… literally

Tottenham were hard to watch under Nuno Espirito Santo. They were sluggish, static and uninspiring.

Antonio Conte has only been in charge for five Premier League games but he has already made a huge change.

Conte has got Spurs running. And evidence of that change is reflected emphatically by one statistic which appeared on screen during Sky Sports’ live broadcast of Tottenham’s EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham on Wednesday night.

The stat illustrated that, as a team, Spurs covered fewer kilometres (100 per game) than any other Premier League team during Nuno’s reign, but now they cover more (115 per game) than every other team.

Spurs have literally gone from the team that runs the least to the team that runs the most.

Under Conte Spurs run an extra 9.32 miles per Premier League match than they did under Nuno.

Wednesday’s match was not in the Premier League but both teams ran their socks off, with Spurs edging past the Hammers at the finish line to set up an EFL Cup semi-final with Chelsea next month.

