Guardiola addresses rumours linking City with 16-goal Serie A hitman also on Liverpool’s radar

Despite Manchester City’s superb winning run since the return of domestic football, long-term concerns have been raised over the side’s lack of a clear goalscorer since Sergio Aguero’s departure.

As one might then expect, rumours about potential striking options the Cityzens could pursue have been rife, with Pep Guardiola forced to address one link between the Manchester-based outfit and in-form Serie A attacker, Dusan Vlahovic.

Speaking ahead of the club’s upcoming fixture with Leicester City on Boxing Day, the 50-year-old shot down any chance of the side going for a striker, including the 16-goal (league) Serbian, in the winter window, as per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola on Dusan Vlahovi? and other strikers rumours: “We WON’T bring in a striker in January. This is the plan”, he said. ?? #MCFC Manchester City focus for new centre striker is on summer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2021

With Jack Grealish struggling to get the goals in for City, the expectation is, as the Sky Sports reporter rightly pointed out, that there will be some movement in the summer window to fill the gap in question.

Should a move materialise for the high-scoring 21-year-old, few could blame the league leaders for going for one of the most promising strikers in world football at the current point in time.

Given the likes of Liverpool have previously, according to reports, expressed more than interest in Vlahovic (and bearing in mind their own needs in the forward line), however, there’s an element of inevitability around a potential tug of war over the player’s signature.