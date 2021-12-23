With Arsenal in a rich vain of form in the Premier League, it appears that Mikel Arteta is doing something right at present.

Aside from, perhaps, a little tweak here and there, the North Londoners look in great shape heading into the busy festive period.

Come January, however, the transfer window opens, and that could be a busy time for the Spaniard, as he looks to do the deals which could help his side close the gap on the top three sides in the division; Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

According to ESPN sources, former club captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, could be offloaded early in the new year, after a disciplinary breach has left his relationship with Arteta at breaking point.

Under normal circumstances, that might be seen as a backward step, but a potential deal in the pipeline could soothe the furrowed brows of Arsenal’s loyal fans.

Lille striker, Jonathan David, is even in a hotter scoring streak than Kylian Mbappe this season.

The Canadian marksman has scored 12 Ligue Un goals compared to Mbappe’s nine, according to BBC Sport.

Radio Canada have strongly linked the player with the Gunners and, his agent, Nick Mavromaras, told the outlet that “I think the Premier League is a great option for him.”

Given that Mavromaras also noted that his client would definitely be leaving Lille and he was, coincidentally, in London when the interview with the outlet was conducted, it doesn’t take a super sleuth to work out that there’s every reason to believe a deal with Arsenal could be concluded.