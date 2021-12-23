Still in the hunt for both the Carabao Cup and the Premier League title, Liverpool also have the FA Cup and Champions League to look forward to in 2022.

Jurgen Klopp’s side once again look in ominous form, with an incredible consistency that was seen to be present in their title-winning campaign of a couple of seasons ago.

However, come January when the transfer window opens for business again, the Reds will lose two of their best players for a few weeks as the African Cup of Nations takes place.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will be representing Egypt and Senegal respectively, leaving Liverpool light in attack for what is a crucial part of the season.

To that end, Four Four Two cite reports that Jurgen Klopp could be ready to bring in Porto’s Luis Diaz, termed the Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo.

MARCA note that the player has already scored 11 goals in 14 Portuguese league appearances and two more in six Champions League games, so his prowess in front of goal isn’t in question.

The issue for Liverpool is whether they really want to be spending what’s expected to be quite a large chunk of money in January – rather than the summer – and on a player that could well be relegated back to the bench once Salah and Mane return from international duty.

If they were willing to acquire his services, there’s little doubt that Diaz would add to an already fearsome front line.

His goals could also fire them to success and bridge the AFCON gap seamlessly.

Decisions, decisions…