Manchester United are just one club who have a set of players the newly rich Newcastle United are targeting in January. With five of their players on The Magpies radar.

These five Man United players are just one set of a transfer list that amounts to well over a dozen players, with players from clubs within the Premier League and abroad also included.

A report from 90min indicates that Newcastle have been told by a few players that a loan move is more suitable for them at this time. An understandable proposition given that Newcastle are seriously threatened by relegation with the team currently three points off of safety and only spared the embarrassment of being bottom courtesy of Norwich City having an inferior goal difference.

The report also includes a list of names targeted by the club.

The five Man United players Newcastle are said to have enquired about are: Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Phil Jones and Donny van de Beek, with Ralf Rangnick expected to allow a number of names to leave Old Trafford in order to better balance the squad he inherited from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tottenham’s Dele Alli, Liverpool’s Divock Origi and West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini are among other notable Premier League names they are said to be looking at.

Kieran Trippier, Aaron Ramsey and Edin Dzeko – all proven Premier League players currently playing on the continent – are also on their list of targets.

Frankly this list is like something that might be seen in Football Manager or FIFA, but given the new tools they have following their Saudi-backed PIF takeover, it is well within the realms of possibility for them to sign a number of players, with 90min reporting six to be the magic figure Newcastle are after.