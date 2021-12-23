If Arsenal can continue playing as they have over the past few weeks, then the second half of the 2020/21 campaign could see the Gunners hit the sweet spot in the various competitions in which they remain.

The North Londoners have a young, energetic core blended with experience, with Mikel Arteta seeing a vast improvement from where his team were at in the early stages of the season.

There will, almost certainly, be further changes to the make up of his squad before the Spaniard is happy, with one surprise departure likely to take place in the January transfer window.

It’s been a while since Sead Kolasinac has played an important role in Arteta’s side. Indeed, he’s barely played at all this season.

To that end, according to The Telegraph, the player is likely to consider overtures from London rivals, Watford, favourably, despite their lowly position in the Premier League table.

Claudio Ranieri needs experienced heads in order to help his side move up the table, and Kolasinac certainly fits into that bracket despite his lack of first-team action recently.

January represents the last possible moment for Arsenal to command a fee for their player, or else he’ll leave for free at the end of the current campaign.

Therefore, an expectation that he’ll leave sooner rather than later isn’t without foundation.