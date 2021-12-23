It is widely expected that Newcastle United will spend big money on transfers in the January transfer window. But what if this doesn’t all go to plan?

Well according to Sky Sports Keith Downie, as quoted by givemesport, Newcastle have their contingency plan in place if they struggle to strike permanent deals in the opening weeks of the window.

The mid-season window is of course far shorter than the summer one, providing just one month for clubs and players to try and sort out their affairs and give themselves the best boost they can going into the final few months of the season.

And Newcastle want to do just that, but are in a more dire situation than simply wanting to get a boost – they need a boost in order to ensure their Premier League survival.

According to Downie, Newcastle are expected to “press the button on a couple of expensive loans” if they struggle with player transfers, as new regimes can sometimes do. Manchester United following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill in 2013 being a prime example of this.

In October, The Telegraph reported that Newcastle’s war chest is up to £190m following the clubs Saudi-backed PIF takeover, and such a large sum of money will no doubt be partially used up in order to add quality to squad in desperate need of some.

Defenders are said to be the priority for Eddie Howe, with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Joe Rodon and Lucas Digne all linked with a move to The Magpies next month.