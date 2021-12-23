Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi has tragically died after collapsing during a warm-up ahead of a game.

Al-Raqadi was warming up for Muscat FC ahead of a domestic clash with Al-Suwaiq when he collapsed and had to be rushed to hospital.

The defender was just 29 years of age, but after suffering a heart attack, he couldn’t be saved and his death was announced today.

Muscat FC announced in a statement: “With faithful hearts accepting of God’s will, the board of directors of Muscat sports club and all its affiliates extend their sincere condolences to the family of Al-Raqadi.

Muscat Player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi Passes Away..#Oman Muscat FC player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died after being taken to hospital after falling while warming up before the start of his team’s match with Al-Suwaiq FC today in the 6th round of the Omantel Football League. pic.twitter.com/TdEKk3fElU — Ayman Mat News (@AymanMatNews) December 22, 2021

“We ask God to have mercy on him. To God we belong and to God we shall return.”

The news comes at a time when football appears to be more issues than ever with players and their hearts.

Christian Eriksen collapsed during a Euro 2020 clash with Denmark and had to be revived on the pitch, while Sergio Aguero was forced to retire after suffering chest pains during a game.

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof has also had a heart monitor fitted after suffering from discomfort.

Medical staff at clubs are now likely to step up heart screenings on the back of recent events, while studies are likely to be done to determine whether the incidents are coincidence or with cause.