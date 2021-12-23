Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ferran Torres is headed to Barcelona.

Reports over recent days involving Torres and Barca have intensified, with a talk of the Blaugrana agreeing a deal with City.

Torres has been a priority of Xavi Hernandez since the former midfielder’s arrival at Camp Nou, and it seems he could get his man.

Man City boss Guardiola has confirmed that Torres has asked for a move to Barcelona and that a deal is ‘close’ to being completed ahead of the January transfer window.

“Yes, Ferrán Torres to Barça is close,” he said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“Ferrán is from Spain, Barcelona want him, he said he wants to leave, I said… leave. I called Txiki (Begiristain), his agent makes a deal and he’s leaving. I want players to be happy.”

Barcelona are free to sign Torres, even for the large fees being mentioned, but they cannot register him to their La Liga squad at this point.

Barca are too close to their La Liga salary limit and are not able to register any new players until they are have sufficient room in that cap.

That means Torres may be ineligible to make his Barca debut until there are significant exits from Camp Nou.