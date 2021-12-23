It was one of the most disturbing news stories of the current season when it came to light that former Barcelona Women’s player, Kheira Hamraoui, was assaulted with an iron bar on the way home from a match with Paris Saint-Germain.

Team-mate, Aminata Diallo, was driving Hamraoui home when their vehicle was, apparently, set upon, and the latter was injured and shaken.

Initially thought to be an attack instigated by Diallo after Hamraoui had taken her place in the PSG side, it subsequently came to light that former Barcelona star and subsequent director of football, Eric Abidal, had been having a secret affair with Hamraoui.

He was forced to admit the same when it became clear that the player’s mobile phone was registered in his name, triggering a request for a divorce from his wife, Hayet Abidal.

MORE: Jota loved this!

L’Equipe, cited by Get French Football News, reported on Thursday that both Abidal and his wife were interviewed by police over the attack, though the outcome of their investigations still won’t be known for some while yet.

It’s an embarrassing situation for all concerned, though it’s likely that there’s plenty more to this situation to be played out under full public gaze.

More Stories / Latest News Ralph Rangnick holds talks with Erling Haaland’s father ahead of possible Man Utd transfer Video: West Ham’s Declan Rice shows exactly why he’s so beloved by supporters Trouble ahead as top-flight coach denounces African Cup of Nations as ‘rigged’ and ‘not workable’

Hamraoui has returned to the side after having to take time off because of the injuries sustained in the attack.

As for Abidal, it would be difficult to see him obtaining another senior job in football after such a sordid episode.