Two more Premier League games have fallen victim to the latest coronavirus wave.

The illness continues to cause issues across the UK, and the Premier League has already been forced to postpone a number of fixtures.

League organisers resisted the idea of a circuit-breaker over the Christmas period, but they have now been forced to agree to call off two more games.

The Boxing Day clashes between Liverpool and Leeds United, and Wolves and Watford have both been postponed, it was announced this lunchtime.

Leeds United and Watford are deemed not to have enough players available due to coronavirus to fulfil their respective fixtures.

As a result, the Premier League agreed to postpone the games three days before they were supposed to kick-off.

They say the decision has been taken to let supporters know as early as possible.

It will be disappointing news for many fans, who treasure their Boxing Day football, but clearly there was little choice in these cases.

All four teams will now be able to rest up and enjoy Christmas a little more, while those suffering from coronavirus will have the time they need to get over the illness ahead of returning to duty.

