Pundit makes £10m ‘no brainer’ Bellingham claim in response to ongoing Liverpool links

Paddy Kenny has suggested that Liverpool pursuing Jude Bellingham even at the cost of £100m would be a ‘no brainer’ transfer for the Reds.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been heavily linked with a switch to Jurgen Klopp’s outfit in the summer, with the Merseysiders thought to remain keen on bolstering their selection in the middle of the park.

“It’s a long-term thing. He’s only 18. He is unbelievable now so imagine how much he could improve under Jurgen Klopp,” the former goalkeeper told Football Insider.

“Even if Liverpool were to pay £100million for him, he could easily stay for 10 years.

“Then you are paying £10million per season for a player who is going to be one of the best in the world.

“Obviously there are wages and everything else but that’s a no brainer for me.”

That being said, the promising performances of young trio Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and, now, Tyler Morton will certainly give the club’s coaching team much food for thought as they deliberate over the need for further reinforcements.

Exceptions will undoubtedly made as far as quality is concerned, though a fee as high as £100m may be well beyond Liverpool’s reach without the aid of major player sales.

The logic utilised by Kenny does make a certain degree of sense, of course, given Bellingham would undoubtedly be a long-term project with significant resale value.

Ultimately, it very much depends on the movements of players like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, not to mention on how the club perceives the potential of its younger midfielders.