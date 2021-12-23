Real Madrid academy graduate Borja Mayoral is set for a shock move to the Premier League, with London side Crystal Palace the front runners to land him.

Mayoral, who is currently on loan at Roma, scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 44 Serie A and Europa League appearances for Roma last season, but has fallen out of favour under new boss Jose Mourinho this season, with summer signing Tammy Abraham being preferred.

As a result of him falling down the pecking order, the 24-year-old has made just 10 appearances in all competitions that have amounted to an aggregate of 246 minutes, a timeframe that has seen him score and assist once each.

This has triggered the links between the striker and Crystal Palace, as despite Roma having an optional future fee in place in order to sign Mayoral on a permanent deal, they are no longer expected to trigger it which has opened the door for discussions with Palace.

According to Fiorentina.IT, The Eagles would need to put up a fee of around 15 million Euros in order to make a deal work.

Mayoral had an impressive record in the Spain Under-21 set up but has failed to earn a cap in the senior team for the time being.

With Palace boss Patrick Viera reportedly seeing fit to allow Jean-Philippe Mateta to leave in January, this acquisition would make sense for the South London side. But whether there are better options on the market for such a price range on the continent is something Palace’s scout’s are no doubt working on.