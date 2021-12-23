‘Right for him to move on’ – Pundit suggests Rangnick may have had frank conversation with United attacker

Kevin Campbell has suggested that the time may be ripe for Edinson Cavani to take his leave of Manchester United with playing minutes few and far between in the first-team.

The pundit shared his suspicions that conversations may have already taken place between the Uruguayan and new boss Ralf Rangnick, with the German potentially eyeing a replacement within the squad for the 34-year-old.

“Ronaldo is the main man now so do they really need Cavani?” the former Arsenal man told Football Insider.

“Ralf Rangnick will want to change things a little bit. It’s important to remember the likes of Greenwood has not got a lot of game time recently and he has not done anything wrong. He has hardly had a game of late, so the replacement is already there.

“Maybe Rangnick has told Cavani he will not get much game time this season and if that’s the case it’s right for him to move on.”

With the 20-year-old being one of the standout stars of the prior term, registering 18 goal contributions in 52 games (across all competitions), it’s a move that would certainly make a certain amount of sense as far as development is concerned.

It all very much depends on what the Red Devils’ intentions are with another man linked with the exit door at Old Trafford, Anthony Martial, with the Frenchman said to have attracted interest from continental Europe.

Should both depart in the Winter window, it would risk depleting the club’s attacking backup at a precarious time in the season where COVID rates have shot up.