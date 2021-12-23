Serie A giants hesitating over 26-year-old Manchester United star due to lack of faith in goalscoring ability

As the transfer window steadily approaches, clubs are already keeping an eye out for potential bargains to be unearthed across Europe.

Italian giants Juventus are one such outfit according to various reports, with it being claimed by Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) that Massimiliano Allegri’s men are keeping tabs on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

The same publication has suggested that there’s an element of hesitation on the Serie A outfit’s part, however, as they look to make sure that there isn’t a better goalscorer to be sourced elsewhere.

Having only registered a single goal this term across 10 appearances (in all competitions), one might be inclined to argue that such hesitancy is more than warranted as the search continues for an out-and-out striker capable of competing with Alvaro Morata.

With only five league goals this term, Paulo Dybal currently leads the league scoring charts for the Old Lady, far behind the likes of Dusan Vlahovic (16) and Ciro Immobile (13).

To not completely discredit Martial, it’s worth noting that his 10 appearances have been spread thin across substitute cameos, having only racked 359 minutes in total.

With more regular playing time, it’s certainly not outside the realm of possibility that the Frenchman could rediscover some form in front of goal.