(Video) Virgil van Dijk gets punched in promo teaser for upcoming Netflix show

Virgil van Dijk took a right-hook to the face in a promo shoot for Netflix show ‘Undercover’.

The Dutchman, who presumably filmed the clip in question prior to being forced to isolate following a positive COVID-19 test, was accosted by fictional character Ferry over his availability for a match between PSV and Ajax.

The defender joked that he couldn’t simply join the Eredivisie outfit for one match given his contractual obligations to Liverpool before agreeing to go help out the undercover agents.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Netflix and Reddit user u/daibz: