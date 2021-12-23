Wantaway Manchester United and Arsenal stars suffer setback as European giant pulls out of transfer race

Wantaway stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Martial have both suffered a major blow to their chances of getting a move away in the January transfer window. 

This comes after reports that Italian giants Juventus cannot currently afford to bring either player in onto their books, at least at full price.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal, funds are in short supply for The Old Lady, and unless a deal can be done on the cheap side it is not likely to take place.

Despite this, Juventus want to add another goalscorer to their ranks in order to help push themselves up the table and into the top four of the Serie A, a place that they currently sit four points off of.

At the time of writing, both players have seen their market values drop significantly since the start of the season, with Aubameyang’s now sitting at less than £15m and Martial’s now sitting just below £30m.

However, Juventus would most likely be able to consider a loan move for either player.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, Aubameyang was Arsenal captain and helping to push his side into top four contention, but an unconfirmed disciplinary issue saw him stripped of the armband and consequently he has not featured for The Gunners since.

Meanwhile, over at Old Trafford, Martial’s agent has confirmed his client’s desire to move away from the club in order to get more regular playing time. Martial has found chances hard to come by this season following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, and was already being pushed down the pecking order last season after hitting some horrid form and paired with Edinson Cavnai’s arrival.

A loan move for either striker seems reasonable for Juventus, who can then decide what to do at the end of the season.

