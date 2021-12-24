Chelsea and Liverpool’s respective African Cup of Nations blows have been confirmed ahead of the competition starting in January,

The latest edition of the African Cup of Nations is set to kick off on January 9, running until February 6.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been vocal about his issues with the competition, facing a month without some of his most talented players.

And one of the key absentees he expected to have has now been confirmed, with Sadio Mane’s call-up to the Senegal squad being confirmed today.

Mane is a key part of Liverpool’s attack and will be sorely missed, especially with Mo Salah linking up with Egypt.

Liverpool aren’t the only team to lose a key player, though, with Senegal also calling up Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy has played an instrumental role since arriving at Stamford Bridge last year, but he too will face up to a month away, depending on how far Senegal get in the competition.

Spanish keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will stand in during that time, and fortunately for the Blues, he is enjoying a pretty strong season so far, albeit with limit outings.