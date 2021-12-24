Antonio Conte was among those to voice their displeasure following a meeting between club managers and the Premier League to discuss covid-19.

As per BBC Sport, the Tottenham Hotspur manager compared the meeting to talking to a brick wall, brandishing it as a waste of time.

In his pre-match press conference for his sides boxing day game against Crystal Palace Conte said: “Yesterday it was (like talking to) a brick wall.

“If I have to be honest, it was a meeting that we tried to speak and some coaches tried to speak to ask about solutions but I think everything was decided.”

Asked if he believed the meeting was a waste of time, the former Chelsea and Inter manager added: “Yes I think so.”

Other managers also spoke about the poor communication on offer in the meeting, with Norwich manager Dean Smith coming to the same conclusion as the Spurs manager. That being that all the decisions and outcomes were pre-determined and the meeting held no real purpose.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera admitted he was left confused by the whole outcome of the meeting, while Pep Guardiola raised the idea of a player strike in order to make the authorities listen.

Three games that were scheduled to take place on boxing day have been postponed, meaning the traditional set of boxing day fixtures will now only have six games as opposed to the nine originally scheduled for this year.

The meeting came amidst a storm of criticism this week from players and managers regarding an apparent lack of care for player welfare and as more games are suspended due to rising Covid-19 rates within playing squads.