Manchester United may have an issues with Edinson Cavani ahead of the January transfer window.

The Uruguayan striker has been linked with a move away with just six months remaining on his contract.

Barcelona are among the teams to have been linked, as per the Mirror, while Corinthians have also been tipped to make a move.

According to reputable football agent Andre Cury, Cavani is currently unhappy at United and could force a move, despite extending his contract by a year after a successful season of last.

“He is unhappy at United,” Cury revealed to Torcedores. “He’s a guy I already know a little about his history because we almost brought him to Palmeiras the other time.

“Cavani’s a guy who owns a farm in Uruguay and likes to be close to home, so in that sense there might be some possibility,” he added when discussing the prospect of a potential return to South America.

“Now, obviously if he has an offer from Barcelona, he won’t come to Brazil.

“If he has no choice other than Barcelona or that level of a big club that plays in the Champions League, then I think there’s a chance for the deal [with Corinthians] to happen, yes.”

The Barcelona links are an interesting one, but it’s an option that might well be unlikely at this point.

Barca are expected to sign Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, as detailed by Pep Guardiola recently, and with Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite returning from injury, Xavi Hernandez suddenly has options up top.

With other areas to improve and little money to do it, it seems unlikely Barcelona will prioritise a striker, especially not a 34-year-old with limited time left in his career.

That could leave Cavani in a difficult position ahead of January, though there should be a club out there willing to take him on for the rest of the season, at least, given his impressive scoring record.