Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says his old team lost their DNA under Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo spent three years in Turin ahead of returning to Manchester United this summer, and he was pretty successful.

The Portuguese superstar helped Juventus win two Serie A titles, as well as a number of domestic cups.

Though, he never quite managed to win the Champions League, despite joining a team that had reached the final of the competition in 2017, only to lose to a Real Madrid side featuring Ronaldo.

Veteran goalkeeper Buffon was part of that team in 2017, and he returned two years later to work with Ronaldo in Turin.

But according to Buffon, Ronaldo did some damage to Juventus’ team dynamic after joining from Real Madrid.

“Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn’t figure out what happened,” Buffon told American broadcast network TUDN.

“When I returned, I worked with Ronaldo for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team.

“We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was very strong. We lost that with Ronaldo.”

The change of dynamic with Ronaldo is one that United have seen this season.

Not that it’s always a bad thing, the Portuguese superstar giving any team a chance to win a title.

But there is often a reliance on him, while he also demands more of the ball than most, causing a change in that team dynamic, as Buffon eludes to.