International boss endorses January transfer for Spurs defender as Premier League duo show interest

Spurs defender Joe Rodon has only featured in one match since Antonio Conte became the club’s new manager in November.

The 24-year-old played 54 minutes of Tottenham’s humiliating 2-1 loss to NK Mura in the Europa Conference League.

And that could prove to be his final outing for Spurs as The Sun are reporting that Rodon is the subject of interest from Newcastle United and Brighton.

Despite only being on the fringes of Tottenham’s first team, Rodon has already established himself as a regular starter for Wales. He has 22 senior caps to his name having made his debut in 2019.

Therefore, Wales caretaker manager Rob Page has a keen interest in what Rodon does in the upcoming January transfer window. And Page has been very open in his advice for the defender.

In quotes reported by The Sun, Page appeared to urge Rodon to consider a move away from Spurs by endorsing the benefits of him getting first-team football elsewhere.

“Joe is an unbelievable talent and rightly so got a move to a big Premier League club in Tottenham, said Page, referring to the player’s switch from Swansea in October 2020.

“But now he understands he might have to move on and play games of football because we want our best players playing week in, week out.

“Then when they turn up and play against the Belgiums of this world, if they are playing in the Premier League week in, week out then it’s not a culture [shock] for them.”

A move to Brighton could see Rodon reunited with former manager Graham Potter, who gave him his senior debut at Swansea.