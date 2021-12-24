Jurgen Klopp considering €45m rescue bid for angry Real Madrid midfielder

Eduardo Camavinga appears to be very frustrated at Real Madrid.

In fact, El Nacional‘s Laura Alonso reports that he “has a monumental rage” at his current situation at the Bernabeu.

Camavinga’s apparent anger is said to be a result of his lack of playing time. He played the full 90 in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao, but had only received 62 minutes of game time in Real’s previous six games in La Liga.

The midfielder was seen as one of the hottest prospects in the world when Real won the race for his signature in August.

And those who lost out to Real in that race could now be encouraged by Camavinga being unsettled in Madrid.

Journalist Alonso claims that Liverpool are one of those teams and that Jurgen Klopp could ride to Camavinga’s rescue if the price is right.

That price, according to Alonso, would likely be around €45m – €15m more than Real paid Rennes for him in the summer.

Camavinga certainly looks like a Klopp player. He is a well-balanced midfielder who can both contribute in defence and attack, while also possessing the physical attributes needed to comply with Liverpool’s high-pressing style.