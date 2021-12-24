Barcelona, Sevilla and Brazilian side Corinthians are all reportedly keen to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

The 34-year-old has only started two Premier League games this season and has not featured at all since Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

While Cavani’s lack of game time has partly been down to injury, his Old Trafford career does appear to be coming to an end.

His contract is due to expire in June but a January exit may well be on the cards.

A move to Barcelona is his first choice, according to Mundo Deportivo editor Roger Torello, who claims that it is Cavani’s dream to close out his career at the Nou Camp.

Barca would need to offload a player to free up resources for Cavani, such is their delicate financial situation.

That is where Sevilla come into the story.

Torello reports that the Europa League specialists also fancy Cavani and have contacted his agent. But as Cavani appears to prefer Barca, Sevilla could potentially solve this conundrum by securing an alternative striking option.

Luuk de Jong is currently on loan at Barca from Sevilla, but he has been used sparingly this season.

Torello suggests that Barca want to get rid of De Jong and that Sevilla would consider recalling him if they can’t get Cavani, as they need attacking reinforcements with Morocco duo Youssef En-Nesyri and Munir El Haddadi set to be missed during the Africa Cup of Nations.

So, De Jong could go back to Sevilla, thus freeing up space for Cavani at the Nou Camp.

Barca would naturally want to get Cavani on the cheap but a fee may be required to get him in January. This is because the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reported earlier this week that United were keen for him to see out the final six months of his contract.

If Cavani can’t get the move he wants to La Liga, a return to South America could be the outcome.

Football agent Andre Cury has been quoted by Torcedores.com as saying: “He is unhappy at United. He’s a guy I already know a little about his history because we almost brought him to Palmeiras the other time.

“He’s a guy who owns a farm in Uruguay and likes to be close to home, so in that sense there might be some possibility.

“Now, obviously if he has an offer from Barcelona, he won’t come to Brazil.

“If he has no option from Barcelona or a big club that plays in the Champions League, then I think there’s a chance for the deal [with Corinthians] to happen, yes.”