Liverpool are said to be weighing up a deal for Real Madrid starlet Eduardo Camavinga.

The Reds have struggled to fill the void left by Georgino Wijnaldum, who left on a free transfer to join PSG at the end of last season.

It initially looked as though Wijnaldum would join Barcelona, but a late change of heart saw him head to Paris.

Liverpool have struggled without the Dutchman, and according to El Nacional, they are lining up Real Madrid starlet Camavinga.

Camavinga joined Real Madrid on a €30million deal during the summer and has impressed so far.

The holding midfielder has provided cover for Casemiro, and while he is only 19 years of age, he is tipped to be the Brazilian’s long-term replacement.

According to the report, Liverpool are interested in a January deal with Camavinga not featuring regularly.

But the likelihood is that Real Madrid will not sell the youngster at any cost.

Camavinga joined the club knowing he would not feature overly regularly, but in return, he gets the chance to learn from one of the best in the world in his position in Casemiro.

Real Madrid have been delighted with the youngster’s progress, and they are pleased with how he has stepped up since his transfer.

He is the first and only back-up for Casemiro and is still playing a fair amount of minutes, racking up 17 appearances so far.

Liverpool may be interested, but they are almost certain to miss out on this one and are better served concentrating efforts elsewhere.