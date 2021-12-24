You wouldn’t think Manchester City are in a position where they need to sell players in order to buy players, but nevertheless that is the case when it comes to Erling Haaland.

Haaland is one of the hottest properties in football right now with a whole host of clubs being linked to the 21-year-old. Manchester City being one of these.

According to Manchester Evening News, City plan to sell four players in order to fund their offer for Haaland, with MEN’s report indicating that his release clause is around the £75m mark.

With Spanish forward Ferran Torres set to depart The Citizens for a move to Barcelona for a fee of £55m, City will still need a bit more money to balance the books.

The first of the other three players in question comes in the form of Pedro Porro, who is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon.

Next is 24-year-old Ko Itakura, who is currently on loan with Schalke. The final piece of the jigsaw is England Youth International Morgan Rogers, who could be moved on if Bournemouth decide to meet the agreed loan to buy fee for the winger.

City are set to raise £8m for Porro, £5m for Itakura and £9m-£12m for Rogers depending on whether Bournemouth are promoted back to the Premier League under Scott Parker this season.

At the best estimate, these four players being moved on for the reported fees will generate about £90m, more than enough money for City to trigger Haaland’s release clause without dipping any deeper into their own pockets.

Haaland has lit up the goalscoring record charts during his short career so far. He has scored 76 goals in 75 games for Borussia Dortmund, and before that he scored 29 in 27 for RB Salzburg.