Tottenham duo confirm they are triple vaccinated with Covid booster photos

A lot of mystery remains about the Covid vaccination status of many Premier League footballers but Tottenham duo Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon made theirs public this week.

Midfielder Dele and left-back Reguilon both shared pictures of themselves receiving their booster jabs and thus declaring that they have now taken three doses.

The duo pulled almost identical poses for the photos, which were posted to their Instagram Stories.

Both gave fans a thumbs up with their right hand while taking a shot in their left arm.

Dele captioned his photo with the message: “Stay safe”.

Meanwhile, Reguilon wrote in Spanish: “3/3 DOSIS”.

Reguilon has been a regular in Tottenham’s team this season, starting 14 of their 15 Premier League matches so far.

Dele has been less present, but both featured in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool with the former England star earning rave reviews from many fans for his performance.

Darrell Hill messaged Dele on Twitter to say: “Played well today. Keep it up.”

Phillip Mills wrote: “Great performance from you and all the boys.”

Another fan claimed the performance was “like the Dele of old”.

Despite his fine showing against Liverpool, Dele did not start Wednesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham.

But he came off the bench for the final quarter of an hour as Spurs held on for a 2-1 win to set up a semi-final clash with Chelsea.