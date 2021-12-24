Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte look set to keep Steven Berwign at the club for the foreseeable future, despite interest from major clubs in Europe.

It was believed that Bergwijn could be on his way out at Spurs after falling down the pecking order. But after his sides 2-1 win against West Ham United where he played a starring role with a goal and an assist, Conte has now included him firmly in his plans going forward.

Sky Sports are reporting that the 24-year-old holds significant interest from parties overseas, including Ajax, Sevilla, and unconfirmed clubs in Germany and France.

Considering Bergwijn’s value is rated at roughly £16m, as per transfermarkt, Spurs would be able to get a decent fee for the Dutchman in January.

However, Conte now hold’s Bergwijn firmly in his plans after the Carabao Cup quarter-final and after impressive training performances in the duration that a large number of the squad were off with Covid-19.

The winger has made just 12 appearances so far this season, with just three of these coming in the form of Premier League starts. Instead Bergwijn has mainly been utilised in the cup competitions to a less than dazzling degree prior to his most recent outing in the Carabao Cup.

Bergwijn’s exploits helped Spurs to set up a Carabao Cup semi-final against London rivals Chelsea, with the games to decide the two finalists of the competition set to be played on the 5th and 6th of January respectively. With Spurs playing on the 5th and North London rivals Arsenal hosting Liverpool the day after.