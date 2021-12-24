AC Milan’s Franck Kessie is the subject of intense transfer interest from a number of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, despite the significant pull power of PSG in terms of money, guaranteed Champions League football, and the opportunity to play alongside superstars such as Lionel Messi, it is Tottenham who are leading the race to sign Kessie.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Spurs have been very proactive in trying to convince Kessie to sign for them and have been in contact with his representatives over the possibility of a transfer.

The report indicates that Kessie will leave AC Milan despite being extremely happy at the club, who currently sit in second place in the Serie A. This is because the two parties are some way apart in their financial valuations for agreeing new terms, with Milan believing they have done the best they can in order to accommodate the Ivorian’s terms.

Kessie is one of AC Milan’s star players and is often the driving force that powers the team forwards and provides and solid foundation for the rest of the team to springboard off of.

The £49.5m rated 25-year-old can be sure to have a number of suitors in January, and with his contract set to expire in the coming summer, demand for his services will be colossal.