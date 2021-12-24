(Video) Liverpool defender names Spurs and Man City stars as dream January signings

The January transfer window is set to open in just over a week and fans up and down the country will be dreaming of what deals might be done.

But players dream too. Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was encouraged to share his transfer fantasies when he appeared on the Premier League’s Uncut YouTube programme.

A fan wrote in to ask Trent: “It’s the January transfer window and you have enough money to make two big signings. Which two current Premier League players would you sign for the squad?”

After a very momentary pause, Trent named Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

He explained: “De Bruyne because I admire him a lot as a player. His vision, his technique, his accuracy. Outstanding player. The assists and the chances created he does is frightening.

“Son, again, an outstanding player. The speed, finishing and composure.”

De Bruyne would no doubt improve Liverpool’s starting XI, but it would be interesting to see what role Son might play were he to join the Reds. Would he oust Sadio Mane? Or would Liverpool adopt a City-style rotation policy?