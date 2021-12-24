(Video) Ralf Rangnick agrees with Pep Guardiola over rule change as pressure mounts on Premier League

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has echoed the views of rival Pep Guardiola by calling for the Premier League to change its rules regarding the number of substitutes.

The Premier League is currently the odd one out among Europe’s top leagues as it only permits three subs per match, as opposed to five in Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

Five substitutes were permitted in the Premier League at the backend of the 2019/20 season after football had been paused due to Covid.

But for the past season and a half, there has been a three-sub limit again in England’s top flight.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been an open critic of the Premier League’s cap on subs. He was quoted by The Mirror earlier this week as saying: “The Premier League, the business, is more important than the welfare. Five substitutes – now we have to discuss about that, what they decide will be okay about that.

“Do you know how many times we discuss it? A lot.

“The welfare of the players should be the most important thing, but when we talk about the welfare of the players, it’s the only country that has just three subs, not five.

“You have to decide for the broadcasters or the Premier League, but for the welfare of the players, it’s not going to happen.”

And now Rangnick has added his weight to the argument.

Speaking ahead of United’s game at Newcastle on December 26, Rangnick told a press conference: “To play in England on Boxing Day, December 30 and January 2 is a big tradition. I’m looking forward to that, it’s the first time in my coaching career that I will be part of it. But there could be two other issues that have been discussed in the past.

“England is the only top league that plays two cup competitions, in France they abolished the second one, we are the only country that plays two cup competitions, this is something we could speak about and discuss, the League Cup is still kept for the third and fourth division teams to improve the financial situations of those clubs. But a tight calendar, too many games, this is something to speak and discuss.

“The other issue changed is you would have to have a replay, this had been changed now, other countries, you play extra-time and penalties, and never have replays, those are topics you could speak about.”