Andy Robertson lost his head last weekend during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

The Reds left-back, for reasons unknown at the time, attacked Spurs wide-man Emerson Royal near the touchline by booting the Brazilian high on the leg.

Robertson had been on the receiving end of an awful Harry Kane challenge earlier in the game, but why was he taking his anger out on Royal, rather than the Spurs striker?

Well, Robertson shared a picture to his Instagram Story on Christmas Eve which might explain why Royal was targetted – if indeed his lashing out at the Spurs man was premeditated.

In a detail that had gone unnoticed by most spectators, Royal and Robertson had clashed earlier in the match. Emerson caught Robertson in the face with a late left boot just as the Scot stooped low to head the ball home for Liverpool’s second goal of the game.

Robertson did not appear to make much of the clash at the time – he was too busy celebrating the goal – but it certainly left its mark on him.

He was seen wearing a significant bruise five days later, which was picked up by The Mirror who headlined an online article: “Liverpool trio return to training on Christmas Eve as Andy Robertson sports nasty black eye”.

This article gained a lot of traction and Robertson decided to respond.

He posted a picture of Emerson kicking his face, along with the caption: “Anyone asking about the black eye! This might help”.

While Spurs duo Emerson and Kane are set to face Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, Robertson’s red card means he must serve a three-game suspension.

The first match of Robertson’s ban was meant to be against Leeds on December 26 but, as that game was called off, he is now likely to miss games against Leicester, Chelsea and Arsenal.