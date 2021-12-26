Man United & Chelsea among transfer suitors for impressive young defender

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as he approaches the final year of his contract at the Nou Camp.

The Uruguay international has become more of a first-team regular with Barcelona in recent times, and it seems clear that the 22-year-old is a big talent who could have a very bright future in the game.

According to Todo Fichajes, Barca are now worried about Araujo’s future as he heads towards the final year of his current deal, with Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

The report claims that Man Utd and Chelsea are also joined by Tottenham in keeping an eye on Araujo’s situation, while a recent report from Don Balon also linked him with Liverpool.

Araujo could undoubtedly be an important addition to the squads at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge right now, for slightly different reasons.

At United, Araujo could be an important upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Raphael Varane has struggled for fitness since joining the club this summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have some top centre-backs in their squad for the moment, but might not for much longer as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all currently on course to be out of contract at the end of this season.

There’s also the issue of Thiago Silva, who will turn 38 next year, with Araujo perhaps ideal to come in and help CFC out in this department.

One imagines the move to west London might be more tempting than Manchester at the moment as United continue to struggle to get back to being the force they were in the Sir Alex Ferguson era.