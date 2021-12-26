Arsenal fans are absolutely loving the performances of Martin Odegaard at the moment, especially as the Norway international rips Norwich City apart this afternoon.

The Gunners are 2-0 up away to Norwich City this afternoon, with Odegaard setting up the goals for Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney in a comfortable performance at Carrow Road.

Odegaard was a little slow to get going at Arsenal, but now fans are loving his contributions and demanding that some of the Gooners who’d previously been critical of him show him a bit more respect.

See below for some of the Twitter reaction to Odegaard’s immense performance…

Ødegaard is a certified baller. — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) December 26, 2021

Martin Odegaard getting better and better every game. — Lick Bait (@knot_notorius) December 26, 2021

The football is getting better, players are sure of themselves. It is really good to see it coming together for us. Odegaard has entered another level and it just good to watch. — Igbafe Onuwa (@omomo14) December 26, 2021

Odegaard with two more assists. Your apology better be as loud as the abuse….. 30m an absolute steal — Merciful (@MercifulGamer) December 26, 2021

Odegaard previously struggled for playing time at Real Madrid, and one imagines there’ll be a few figures at the Bernabeu regretting letting him move for so cheap.

Arsenal fans will hope he can keep up this huge recent improvement and become their main playmaker for many years to come.