"Certified baller" – Arsenal fans praise star who is getting "better and better every game"

Arsenal FC
Arsenal fans are absolutely loving the performances of Martin Odegaard at the moment, especially as the Norway international rips Norwich City apart this afternoon.

The Gunners are 2-0 up away to Norwich City this afternoon, with Odegaard setting up the goals for Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney in a comfortable performance at Carrow Road.

Odegaard was a little slow to get going at Arsenal, but now fans are loving his contributions and demanding that some of the Gooners who’d previously been critical of him show him a bit more respect.

See below for some of the Twitter reaction to Odegaard’s immense performance…

Odegaard previously struggled for playing time at Real Madrid, and one imagines there’ll be a few figures at the Bernabeu regretting letting him move for so cheap.

Arsenal fans will hope he can keep up this huge recent improvement and become their main playmaker for many years to come.

