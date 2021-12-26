Arsenal record impressive stat for just the third time in Premier League history

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have won by a five-goal margin in an away game in the Premier League for just the third time after thrashing Norwich City this afternoon.

The Gunners were in inspired form in this Boxing Day clash, with Bukayo Saka scoring two lovely efforts alongside other strikes from Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe.

It ended up 5-0 to Arsenal, and it’s surprisingly rare for them to get big wins like this on the road, even during their peak years under the legendary Arsene Wenger.

See below as Opta Joe detail that this is just the third time Arsenal have won an away game by this margin, having previously recorded 6-1 victories against Middlesbrough and Everton in 1999 and 2009, respectively…

Arsenal certainly looked the business as they tore Norwich apart, though this Canaries side is undoubtedly a very weak one as they sit bottom of the Premier League table.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Emile Smith Rowe comes off the bench to score in Arsenal-Norwich thrashing
Video: Alexandre Lacazette makes it 4-0 to Arsenal as Norwich fans head for the exit
Video: Bukayo Saka morphs into prime Arjen Robben with delightful solo goal for Arsenal

Norwich may have won the Championship last season, but they’ve really struggled with life in the top flight, and seem highly likely to go back down at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope they can keep this momentum going after a big recent improvement, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking genuine contenders for a top four spot.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Bukayo Saka Emile Smith Rowe Kieran Tierney Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.