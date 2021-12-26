Arsenal record impressive stat for just the third time in Premier League history

Arsenal have won by a five-goal margin in an away game in the Premier League for just the third time after thrashing Norwich City this afternoon.

The Gunners were in inspired form in this Boxing Day clash, with Bukayo Saka scoring two lovely efforts alongside other strikes from Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe.

It ended up 5-0 to Arsenal, and it’s surprisingly rare for them to get big wins like this on the road, even during their peak years under the legendary Arsene Wenger.

See below as Opta Joe detail that this is just the third time Arsenal have won an away game by this margin, having previously recorded 6-1 victories against Middlesbrough and Everton in 1999 and 2009, respectively…

5 – Arsenal's 5-0 win at Norwich was their joint-heaviest margin of victory in an away @premierleague match, level with 6-1 victories at Middlesbrough in April 1999 and Everton in August 2009. Rampage. pic.twitter.com/fYLn1UQjKy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2021

Arsenal certainly looked the business as they tore Norwich apart, though this Canaries side is undoubtedly a very weak one as they sit bottom of the Premier League table.

Norwich may have won the Championship last season, but they’ve really struggled with life in the top flight, and seem highly likely to go back down at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope they can keep this momentum going after a big recent improvement, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking genuine contenders for a top four spot.