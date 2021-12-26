Arsenal ready to pounce if they’re given green light to complete potential £33m transfer

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international’s future in Turin has been in doubt for some time now, with growing transfer rumours linking him with a possible move to the Premier League.

Arsenal have been talked up as one of the main suitors for Kulusevski in recent weeks, and now it looks like they’re ready to make their move for the £33million-rated 21-year-old as long as Juventus give them the green light to do so, as per Sky Sport Italia, as cited in the tweet below…

Kulusevski looks like he’d be a fine fit at the Emirates Stadium right now, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of an upgrade on the struggling Nicolas Pepe, who has fallen out of favour this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Granit Xhaka shows off surprise skill as Arsenal put their feet up against Norwich City
Arsenal star becomes just the second Gunners player to achieve this feat in the Premier League
Arsenal record impressive stat for just the third time in Premier League history

Everton could also be a tempting destination for Kulusevski as he looks to revive his career, with Rafael Benitez a good and experienced manager to work under, while playing time shouldn’t be as much of a problem at Goodison Park.

Arsenal fans will be hoping, however, that their club can continue to strengthen after some smart business and big spending during the summer.

Arteta’s recent quotes suggest he is looking to strengthen this January.

“If you can tweak what you need to in that period, which is not easy, it would be really helpful,” Arteta said.

“We are working on that to see the necessities we can have and whether we can find the right solutions.”

More Stories Dejan Kulusevski Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.