Arsenal and Everton are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international’s future in Turin has been in doubt for some time now, with growing transfer rumours linking him with a possible move to the Premier League.

Arsenal have been talked up as one of the main suitors for Kulusevski in recent weeks, and now it looks like they’re ready to make their move for the £33million-rated 21-year-old as long as Juventus give them the green light to do so, as per Sky Sport Italia, as cited in the tweet below…

Kulusevski looks like he’d be a fine fit at the Emirates Stadium right now, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of an upgrade on the struggling Nicolas Pepe, who has fallen out of favour this season.

Everton could also be a tempting destination for Kulusevski as he looks to revive his career, with Rafael Benitez a good and experienced manager to work under, while playing time shouldn’t be as much of a problem at Goodison Park.

Arsenal fans will be hoping, however, that their club can continue to strengthen after some smart business and big spending during the summer.

Arteta’s recent quotes suggest he is looking to strengthen this January.

“If you can tweak what you need to in that period, which is not easy, it would be really helpful,” Arteta said.

“We are working on that to see the necessities we can have and whether we can find the right solutions.”