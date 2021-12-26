Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League clash postponed due to Covid cases

Arsenal’s game against Wolves on Tuesday evening has been called off due to high Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Wolves camp.

Both club websites have confirmed that the game will be played at a later date, with the Premier League approving of Wolves’ appeal to delay after manager Bruno Lage was unable to put a team together due to so many absences.

We’ve seen a few games called off recently amid general high Covid cases in the UK, with the new Omicron variant spreading incredibly quickly in the space of just a few weeks.

Arsenal have actually done quite well to avoid high numbers of cases in their squad, with the Gunners one of the few teams to not have games rearranged.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool have been hit pretty hard, and now it’s issues at Wolves’ end that means this game will have to wait.

Arsenal won 5-0 away to Norwich City today and may have been keen to get on the pitch again to continue this strong run of form.

At the same time, a bit of extra rest might not be such a bad thing for Mikel Arteta’s side.