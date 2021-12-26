Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested he could be set to spend even more money after a busy summer in which big names like Ben White and Martin Odegaard sealed transfers to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners invested around £150million in new signings during the summer, with the club board clearly giving Arteta plenty of backing as he looks to get this team back to its best.

Arsenal have recovered well after a poor start to the season, but there’s no doubt they would still do well to improve in other positions when the transfer window re-opens in January.

It’s not yet clear if Arteta has any specific transfer targets in mind, but the Spanish tactician has spoken about being open to making changes.

“If you can tweak what you need to in that period, which is not easy, it would be really helpful,” Arteta said.

“We are working on that to see the necessities we can have and whether we can find the right solutions.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping that a new striker will be high on the club’s agenda, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently losing his place.

The north London giants could perhaps also do with strengthening out wide as well after a lack of form from Nicolas Pepe and the departure of Willian in the summer.