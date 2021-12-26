Chelsea star’s performance described as “perfection” in superb comeback win at Aston Villa

Chelsea fans are absolutely loving the form of Jorginho right now, with numerous Blues supporters hailing the way he controlled the game against Aston Villa today.

The west London giants came from behind to win 3-1 at Villa Park, despite the home side looking very strong earlier on in the game.

Jorginho was one of the best and most influential player on the pitch, as he so often is, and scored two penalties in this important victory.

See below for some of the reaction from Chelsea supporters as they praise their hero…

Chelsea fans will surely feel aggrieved that Jorginho was recently overlooked for the Ballon d’Or after such superb performances over the last year or so, with the Italy international picking up winners’ medals in the Champions League and European Championships.

