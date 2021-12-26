Chelsea fans are absolutely loving the form of Jorginho right now, with numerous Blues supporters hailing the way he controlled the game against Aston Villa today.

The west London giants came from behind to win 3-1 at Villa Park, despite the home side looking very strong earlier on in the game.

Jorginho was one of the best and most influential player on the pitch, as he so often is, and scored two penalties in this important victory.

See below for some of the reaction from Chelsea supporters as they praise their hero…

Everything Jorginho does of near perfection and on a consistent basis. Metronome of this Chelsea midfield. — Adam (@CFCMethod) December 26, 2021

Jorginho world class best in the world ?? — Narrative (@drippapidan) December 26, 2021

Jorginho is World Class. — Dave (@Ganyo_bi) December 26, 2021

Cool as you like. Jorginho is purely master class. — Ogwel Michael (@o_gwel) December 26, 2021

Jorginho zero pace but was controlling that game — ? (@2rich2flyy) December 26, 2021

Chelsea fans will surely feel aggrieved that Jorginho was recently overlooked for the Ballon d’Or after such superb performances over the last year or so, with the Italy international picking up winners’ medals in the Champions League and European Championships.