Manchester United are reportedly confident that they have a potentially crucial edge over some of their rivals in the race to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz.

The Red Devils are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in the £70million-rated Wirtz, and a report from the Daily Star states that they’re optimistic about the Ralf Rangnick connection possibly giving them the edge over the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign the talented 18-year-old.

Wirtz looks like one of the biggest talents in Europe at the moment and it seems inevitable he’ll be on the move to a bigger club in the near future, with Leverkusen often selling their star players down the years.

Kai Havertz is one recent example as he made a big-money move to Chelsea after impressing at Leverkusen, and Wirtz could now be another German wonderkid heading to England.

The Daily Star suggest that Rangnick’s recent arrival as interim manager at Old Trafford could be key in persuading Wirtz to move to Manchester, which will be welcome news for MUFC fans.

Wirtz would also no doubt be a fine signing for Liverpool or Chelsea, both of whom are also managed by world class German managers.

Jurgen Klopp has done great work at Liverpool and often seems to bring the best out of young players, while he’d also surely offer Wirtz the chance to win major silverware in the near future.

Likewise, there’s Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, who is also finding success after building around youth, and there would surely be a key role for Wirtz due to the struggles of players like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

United have not been as successful as their rivals in recent times, but perhaps the appointment of Rangnick can persuade top players that they’re now on their way back up.