Harry Kane continues remarkable record for Tottenham with goal vs Crystal Palace

Harry Kane has opened the scoring for Tottenham in today’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace as he maintains his superb scoring record on Boxing Day.

The England international has long been one of the most clinical finishers in the game, and it seems he’s particularly on it after the festive season!

See below for iSport’s neat little stat, with Kane now scoring in each of the Boxing Day games he’s played for Spurs…

Harry Kane has scored in all six Boxing Day fixtures he's featured in for #THFC #TOTCRY pic.twitter.com/rPkSn2S32d — i sport (@iPaperSport) December 26, 2021

Kane got off to a slow start to this season, but looks back to his best under Antonio Conte, who increasingly seems to have having a hugely positive impact on this Tottenham team.

It was a big challenge for the Italian tactician, but having a world class forward like Kane up front is certainly a big help.

See below for Kane’s goal against Palace today, courtesy of BT Sport…

Harry Kane opens the scoring! ? You can't leave a striker of his calibre that much room in the box without being punished! pic.twitter.com/g5uRctWgvi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 26, 2021

Elsewhere in today’s Boxing Day fixtures, Arsenal are 1-0 up away to Norwich City, while Manchester City have raced into an early 4-0 lead over Leicester City.

A few other games sadly had to be postponed, however, with high Covid-19 cases meaning Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton will have to be played at a later date.