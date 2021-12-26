Iheanacho goal has Leicester City closing in on stunning comeback vs Man City

Kelechi Iheanacho pounced on some sloppy Manchester City defending to make it 4-3 in this incredible game at the Etihad Stadium.

Leicester City were 4-0 down at half time and looked absolutely dead and buried against Pep Guardiola’s in-form side, but Iheanacho now has them firmly back in this.

Watch below as the former City striker bundled home from close range after the home side failed to clear James Maddison’s initial effort…

UPDATE: In the middle of writing this, Man City have scored to make it 5-3, though there’s plenty of time left for a few more twists and turns, we think!

