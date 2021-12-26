Newcastle United are reportedly in advanced talks over sealing the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The Magpies are under new ownership and look set to splash the cash this January, with a host of big names linked with the club in recent weeks.

As per a report from Todo Fichajes, Kurzawa is the latest to come up on Newcastle’s radar, and it sounds like a deal is actually edging closer to completion after negotiations reached an advanced stage.

Everton are also mentioned in the report as being suitors for the France international, while Crystal Palace notably pursued him in the summer.

Kurzawa has long been out of favour at PSG, and it’s not too surprising that it now looks like he’s finally set to be shown the door at the Parc des Princes.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is said to have approved the signing, and he’ll no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on this struggling squad he’s inherited at St James’ Park.

NUFC could also strengthen on the other side of their defence as they’re strongly linked with Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.