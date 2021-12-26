Video: Alexandre Lacazette makes it 4-0 to Arsenal as Norwich fans head for the exit

Alexandre Lacazette put away a penalty to make it 4-0 to Arsenal against Norwich City in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners were in fine form to thrash the Canaries 5-0 at Carrow Road, with Lacazette making up for his recent penalty miss against West Ham to put this one away…

Lacazette has been in fine form for Arsenal since replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up.

