Video: Alexandre Lacazette makes it 4-0 to Arsenal as Norwich fans head for the exit

Alexandre Lacazette put away a penalty to make it 4-0 to Arsenal against Norwich City in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners were in fine form to thrash the Canaries 5-0 at Carrow Road, with Lacazette making up for his recent penalty miss against West Ham to put this one away…

LACA! ? Após ótimo troca de passes, Lacazette é derrubado na área. Na cobrança, o atacante francês faz o gol encerra a sequência de pênaltis perdidos pelo Arsenal. *(Dois por Auba e um por ele)pic.twitter.com/ruBLKj1xWt — Gunners Brazil (@gunners_brazil) December 26, 2021

Lacazette has been in fine form for Arsenal since replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up.