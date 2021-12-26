Leeds United winger Raphinha is reportedly unlikely to seal a transfer to Bayern Munich, despite reports of that nature emerging from Brazil.

The 25-year-old has shone at Elland Road and his exciting form has also seen him strongly linked with Liverpool in recent times, though it seems there isn’t much truth to the Bayern links.

Raphinha will surely be heading to a bigger club at some point in the near future after showing such outstanding potential, but Leeds urgently need to keep hold of him for the difficult months ahead.

Despite a strong showing in the Premier League last term, Marcelo Bielsa now surely cannot afford to let an important player like Raphinha leave.

Leeds look like they could be dragged into a relegation battle, with the Yorkshire outfit currently hovering just above the bottom three.

Selling someone like Raphinha would be suicidal for the club’s hopes in the second half of this campaign, so the likes of Bayern and Liverpool will just have to wait.

The Brazilian wide-man may surely push to leave in the summer, however, if Leeds cannot continue the progress they’ve made in the last few years.