Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for either West Ham star Jarrod Bowen or Leeds United ace Raphinha in the near future.
However, the Reds look unlikely to be able to land either of these players in January, so will likely have to wait until next summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.
This is far from ideal from a Liverpool point of view, with Jurgen Klopp set to lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations this winter, with the consequences for their season likely to be severe.
Many Liverpool fans will want a signing like Bowen or Raphinha to come to Anfield as soon as possible to help give Klopp cover for this period, but it now seems that this won’t be happening.
Bowen and Raphinha have shone in the Premier League and seem like ideal options for LFC, but they arguably won’t do as much good if they arrive next summer.
Of course, Liverpool fans would surely still take them, but the club surely has to do whatever it takes to bring them in at a time when they could potentially save the team’s season.
For one thing, the longer Liverpool wait to make their move, the more likely it is that their rivals will also be tempted to join the running for these talents, who are surely too good to remain with their current employers for much longer.
How many more times is this BS going to come up? Bowen is not for sale. And Liverpool’s attitude of ‘we just need to click our fingers’ is becoming really tedious. If a club is interested in a player, they make an enquiry. They then discover whether a sale is possible. LFC haven’t even made an enquiry, and are trying to tap the player up through the media, in the hope that will unsettle the boy. That is actually pathetic. And I have to say I’ve lost a lot of respect for a club that I used to think always did things in the right way.
What arrogant BS, to say these players are too good to stay with their current employers. West Ham are building a very capable side, and Bowen is a big part of that – but we have good players across the board. In what way is Bowen better than Rice? Than Fornals? Than Antonio? The same could be said of Raphinha at Leeds. Liverpool are not a whole lot bigger than West Ham or Leeds. The writer of this article obviously has no historical awareness, but needs to wake up. You do yourself and your club no favours by spouting such drivel.
BS isnt the word for this pathetic article, Seem completely unaware of the real world. Particularly as West Han made it clear to Claret and Hugh no way will they be selling Bowen . Cant even keep up with the news !Too good to remain with their clubs ? West Ham building a very good side.and take Salah out of Liverpool see where they get !!!!ALSO A VERY OLD Liverpool Echo !As for for Bowen etc being too good for thier clubs are son me people GOOD ENOUGH in what they do ?????? Time will tell !PATHETIC.