West Ham lining up transfer swoop for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The 23-year-old has shone in the Championship and looks a terrific talent, with several Premier League clubs taking a look at him in the past.

Kelly is now a top target for West Ham going into January, according to the Telegraph, with David Moyes keen to bring in cover for some of his injury-prone centre-backs.

Both Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna have been in and out of the side with fitness issues, so there’s surely room for a talent like Kelly to come in.

The England Under-21 international looks like a Premier League player in the making, and he’d surely be tempted by the Hammers as the next step in his career.

WHUFC are a team on the up and have done well to bring through some talented young players, so Kelly will surely view this potential move as being ideal for his development.

It could also give him an opportunity to play in Europe in the near future as Moyes seems to consistently have the east Londoners challenging for a place in the top four or five in the Premier League table.